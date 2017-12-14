INEC registers 21 new parties (FULL LIST)

The electoral commission, INEC, has registered 21 new parties.
This was made known in a statement by May Agbmuche-Mbu‎.
The new registrations bring the total number of parties in Nigeria to 67.
Read the INEC statement below.
  
INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION
PRESS STATEMENT
 
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) held its usual weekly meeting today and took decisions on the registration of new political parties, the findings on the allegation of double registration by the Governor of Kogi State and the outstanding Anambra Central Senatorial re-run election.
REGISTRATION OF NEW POLITICAL PARTIES
The following associations have fulfilled the Constitutional requirements for registration as political parties:
S/No.
Name of Political Party
Acronym
1.
All Blending Party
ABP
2.
All Grassroots Alliance
AGA
3.
Alliance for New Nigeria
ANN
4.
Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party
ANRP
5.
Coalition for Change
C4C
6.
Freedom and Justice Party
FJP
7
Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria
GDPN
8.
Justice Must Prevail Party
JMPP
9.
Legacy Party of Nigeria
LPN
10
Mass Action Joint Alliance
MAJA
11.
Modern Democratic Party
MDP
12
National Interest Party
NIP
13.
National Rescue Mission
NRM
14.
New Progressive Movement
NPM
15.
Nigeria Democratic Congress Party
NDCP
16.
People’s Alliance for National Development and Liberty
PANDEL
17.
People’s Trust
PT
18.
Providence People’s Congress
PPC
19.
Re-Build Nigeria Party
RBNP
20.
Restoration Party of Nigeria
RP
21.
Sustainable National Party
SNP
With this development, the total number of registered political parties in Nigeria is now 67.

  • thusspokez

    Don’t go the way of the Egyptians. I think they have close to 100 political parties, if not more!

  • Man_Enough

    any party that fails to win at least a Councillor seat should be deregistered.

  • Gravity

    Most of the party names sound like surrogates of APC and PDP…