INEC registers 21 new parties (FULL LIST)

The electoral commission, INEC, has registered 21 new parties.
This was made known in a statement by May Agbmuche-Mbu.
The new registrations bring the total number of parties in Nigeria to 67.
Read the INEC statement below.
INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION
PRESS STATEMENT
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) held its usual weekly meeting today and took decisions on the registration of new political parties, the findings on the allegation of double registration by the Governor of Kogi State and the outstanding Anambra Central Senatorial re-run election.
REGISTRATION OF NEW POLITICAL PARTIES
The following associations have fulfilled the Constitutional requirements for registration as political parties:
|
S/No.
|
Name of Political Party
|
Acronym
|
1.
|
All Blending Party
|
ABP
|
2.
|
All Grassroots Alliance
|
AGA
|
3.
|
Alliance for New Nigeria
|
ANN
|
4.
|
Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party
|
ANRP
|
5.
|
Coalition for Change
|
C4C
|
6.
|
Freedom and Justice Party
|
FJP
|
7
|
Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria
|
GDPN
|
8.
|
Justice Must Prevail Party
|
JMPP
|
9.
|
Legacy Party of Nigeria
|
LPN
|
10
|
Mass Action Joint Alliance
|
MAJA
|
11.
|
Modern Democratic Party
|
MDP
|
12
|
National Interest Party
|
NIP
|
13.
|
National Rescue Mission
|
NRM
|
14.
|
New Progressive Movement
|
NPM
|
15.
|
Nigeria Democratic Congress Party
|
NDCP
|
16.
|
People’s Alliance for National Development and Liberty
|
PANDEL
|
17.
|
People’s Trust
|
PT
|
18.
|
Providence People’s Congress
|
PPC
|
19.
|
Re-Build Nigeria Party
|
RBNP
|
20.
|
Restoration Party of Nigeria
|
RP
|
21.
|
Sustainable National Party
|
SNP
With this development, the total number of registered political parties in Nigeria is now 67.