Buhari returns to Abuja from Paris

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after participating at the “One Planet” summit in Paris, France.

The president’s aircraft landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, at about 4:35 p.m. where he was received by senior government officials including his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Musa Bello.

While in Paris, President Buhari had appealed to the international community to support Nigeria’s commitment to reduce the negative effects of climate change.

Mr. Buhari told participants that Nigeria could not implement its Nationally Determined Contributions without adequate financial, technical and capacity building support from developed nations.

He said Nigeria had already ratified the Paris Agreement in May 2017 but its Nationally Determined Contributions to reduce emission by 20 per cent by 2020 and 40 per cent by 2030 could not be attained alone.

According to him, the country is not under illusion of the challenges it is facing, having just come out of recession.

The summit with the theme “Climate Change Financing’’, was attended by over 60 heads of state and governments, as well as representatives of non-governmental and private organisations.(NAN)