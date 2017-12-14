New political party promises ‘new Nigeria’, launches online registration

Related News

The national chairman of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yabagi Sani, has said the party is prepared to make sacrifice that would ensure the enthronement of a new democratic culture in the country.

He stated this at the launch of the party’s online membership registration on Thursday in Abuja, and said the step was targeted at registering youth across the country as members.

“Current political developments in our country indicate that we are gradually sliding into hopelessness and disintegration.

“This is obviously not the Nigeria that Nnamdi Azikiwe, Ahmadu Bello and Obafemi Awolowo founded.

“The ADP offers all Nigerians a credible alternative platform upon which they can pursue the ideals of a new nation in accordance with the vision of our founding founders.

“We are prepared to make the sacrifice for a new Nigeria,” he said.

According to Mr. Sani, the party’s online membership registration project is in line with its determination to effectively mobilise Nigerians across the federation for participation in the country`s democratic process.

He added that the project would afford Nigerians in the 774 local government areas of the country and in the diaspora unhindered opportunity to register anywhere and anytime.

The chairman explained that this was critical to make them proud members and owners of the ADP, saying that they could register by visiting the party’s website.

“Let all Nigerians, both as individuals and as groups globally, be involved and not be isolated politically since it is all about us and how we can take back our beloved country.

“Through this project, we are handing over ADP, the only credible alternative political platform, to Nigerians for the emergence of a new leadership class with uncommon commitment to nation-building,’’ he said.

He described the ADP as a child of necessity born out of the urgent need to salvage the country from years of misrule.

Mr. Sani, however, noted that Nigeria was presently at crossroads, with power generation at its lowest ebb and unemployment on the increase.

He added that jobs were being lost daily across the states because most companies now operated below installed capacities.

He stressed that all hands must be on deck to rebuild the country and salvage it from collapse, and called on all to join the party ahead of 2019 general elections.

“The ADP is the new vehicle which we must board to navigate a new future for the present and future generations of our people. I welcome you on board,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by representatives of market women, labour and student unions, among others. (NAN)