Maryam Sanda, mother, brother docked for allegedly murdering ex-PDP chairman’s son

The victim, Mr. Haliru Bello and Wife, Maryam Sanda
The victim, Mr. Haliru Bello and Wife, Maryam Sanda [Photo credit: THISDAYLIVE]

The Nigerian Police Force on Thursday arraigned Maryam Sanda; her mother, Maimuna Aliyu; her brother, Aliyu Sanda; and a fourth defendant, Sadiya Aminu for alleged murder.

Mrs. Sanda is the daughter-in-law of a former Peoples Democratic Party chairman, Mohammed Bello. She was accused of killing her husband, Biliyanu Bello, over allegations of infidelity.

They had been married for two years, before the incident occurred in November.

On Thursday, Mrs. Sanda’s mother, Maimuna, who is also facing a separate charge of fraud, was arraigned with her daughter along side two others.

According to the new charge, the defendants are accused of culpable homicide and obstruction of justice.

Mrs. Sanda was covered in a blue veil, with her face bent down while the charges were read.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • thusspokez

    Killing another person is extreme, but all we hear in the Nigerian media about this case “ex-PDP chairman’s son” and nothing about the events that had led to the unfortunate event. Was it premeditated or as a result of altercation and fight that ended in his death?