BREAKING: Protesters storm National Assembly over NGO bill

Related News

Protesters in their hundreds on Wednesday besieged the National Assembly to prevent the passage of a bill for an act to provide for the establishment of the Non-governmental Organisation, NGO, regulatory commission.

The protest was led by renowned human rights activist, Chidi Odinkalu.

The protesters clad in shirts bearing ‘#NoToNOGBill chanted songs to taunt Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and other members of the National Assembly.

The protesters were however denied entry as security operatives shut the gate of the National Assembly.

After minutes of heated arguments and negotiations with security operatives, some of the protesters were allowed in.

The bill is slated for public hearing on Wednesday and Thursday, 13th and 14th December, 2017.

The public hearing on the bill was ongoing at the House of Representatives at the time of this report.

Protesters Storm National Assembly over NGO bill [Photo: Kemi Busari – PREMIUM TIMES)

Protesters Storm National Assembly over NGO bill [Photo: Kemi Busari – PREMIUM TIMES) Protesters Storm National Assembly over NGO bill [Photo: Kemi Busari – PREMIUM TIMES)