Nigerian Navy releases list of successful applicants, set to commence interviews

Nigeria Navy Cadets [photo credit:YouTube]
The Nigerian Navy says it will begin from Friday the interview of successful candidates who sat for its Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 25 aptitude test on December 2.

Suleman Dahun, the Acting Director of Information, Naval Headquarters,  disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr. Dahun, a captain, said  the interview will hold from December 15 to 23  at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos State.

The acting director urged  applicants  to check www.joinnigeriannavy.com for the list of successful candidates.

“Candidates are to note that the interview process includes screening of credentials, medical, physical fitness tests, written and oral examinations.

“They are therefore, mandated to appear with the original and photocopies of their credentials along with writing materials and other essential personal items for the week-long interview,” he said.

