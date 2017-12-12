Beware of fake past questions, JAMB warns

Related News

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has warned prospective candidate for the 2018 UTME to be wary of fake past questions in Compact Discs, CDs, being circulated. JAMB said such is intended to dupe unsuspecting candidates.

The spokesperson of the board, Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Tuesday said the fake past questions in a CD Rom, titled “JAMB PRO CBT practice software for UTME,” was claimed to have emanated from JAMB in other to give credence to it.

Mr. Benjamin said JAMB has not authorised anybody or group to produce or sell such compact discs on its behalf.

Mr Benjamin said preliminary investigation shows that the past questions are fake and have no semblance to the board’s question papers both in context, content and form.

“The Board as a responsible and responsive organisation would not be part of any ploy to defraud innocent candidate and has put machinery in motion for any of her outlets and service providers not to be used as channel of exploitation or distribution of such fake items,” he said.

“Some of these questions in the past have led to some brilliant candidates failing the examination because they relied on them. Please be mindful of these cheats with www.jproonline.com as their website”.

JAMB advised the candidates to study for the examination noting that they should channel all enquires to any of its offices nationwide for any redress, challenges or information.

Mr. Benjamin also told PREMIUM TIMES that candidates are free to do change of course and institution more than twice.

He said the restriction has been removed because of the merits of the Central Admission Processing System, CAPS.

The board introduced the Central Admission Processing System, CAPS, in August to ensure quality control, transparency and credibility of the admission process

JAMB had proposed March 9 to 17, 2018 as dates for next year’s examination.

The institution is charged with the responsibility of administering examinations for applicants to Nigerian public and private universities, monotechnics, polytechnics and colleges of education. All of these candidates must have obtained the West Africa School Certificate, now West Africa Examinations Council, WAEC, or its equivalent, National Examination Council, NECO.