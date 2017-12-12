ICPC may revisit files of 20 indicted ex-governors – Acting Chairman

Related News

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, says it might revisit the case files of 20 former state governors it indicted for corruption in 2008.

The Acting Chairman of the commission, Abdullahi Bako, told journalists in Abuja on Tuesday that the case files were shelved due to a combination of legal and financial impediments.

“The cases came up when the governors were still in office, and the law provides for the setting up of an independent council to investigate them.

“Unfortunately, at that time, the Office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) which was to appoint the council had no money to pay for such gigantic operation or assignment

“That was why nothing was done about it. But the files may be revisited now that they have left office, especially of those with prima facie cases against them.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the commission in mid-2008 announced the setting up of a committee to investigate several petitions of alleged corrupt acts against the governors.

At the end of the exercise, 20 of the ex-governors, whose identities were not released by the commission, were allegedly found to have violated the ICPC Act.

Mr. Bako also told journalists on Tuesday that the commission was awaiting the directive of the federal government on what to do with assets recovered from looters.

“We are not auctioning the assets. There is a body set up by the government to audit recovered assets all over the country and abroad.

“It is left for the government to decide thereafter; it is not for the individual anti-corruption agencies to dispose off anything,’’ he said.

(NAN)