Senator accusing Police IG of corruption gets bail

Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday granted bail to Senator Isah Misau on self-recognisance.

She however, ordered that the lawmaker should deposit his international passport with the Chief Registrar of the Court and can apply whenever he needs it.

Justice Chikere adjourned the matter until January 21 for hearing.

Mr. Misau, who represents Bauchi Central Senatorial District, was arraigned by the Nigerian government for accusing police Inspector General, Ibrahim Idris, of corruption and other misdeed.

At the resumed hearing, the prosecuting counsel, Saleh Hadi, from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation(AGF), informed the court of the amended charges filed.

Mr. Hadi said the amended charges had been filed and he had affixed seal as ordered by the court on the last adjourned date.

He further applied for the charges to be read to the defendant to enable him take his plea.

When the charges were read to Mr. Misau, he pleaded not guilty to the amended 10-count charge against him.

The defence counsel, Uchena Ogbunabo, who held brief for Paul Erokoro(SAN), immediately prayed the court to grant the defendant bail on liberal terms and in self-recognisance.

The request was not opposed by the prosecutor.

(NAN)