Presidency begins national consultation on farmers-herders conflicts

Following his visit to Adamawa State on December 5 in the wake of the communal clashes in the area, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday commenced a series of national consultations with relevant groups designed to find a lasting solution to the farmers-herders conflict in parts of the country.

Monday’s meeting, the first in the series, held at the Presidential Villa and had in attendance the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi; the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo; elder statesman, Ahmed Joda; and other leaders of the Fulani communities.

A statement by Mr. Osinbajo’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, said subsequent meetings would focus on other interest groups.

Mr. Akande said at the meeting, previous reports on the conflict were presented by the delegation and causes of the conflict were analysed.

“The meeting unequivocally condemned the acts of violence that has occured, especially the killing of children and women and highlighted the need for Law Enforcement and other Government Agencies to dutifully and objectively perform their Constitutional roles,” he said.

He also said the Vice President assured the delegation of the federal government’s resolve and commitment to the entrenchment of lasting peace in all communities across the country and the resolution of all legitimate grievances.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo discussing with the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II during a meeting of the Vice President with Traditional Rulers and other Community Leaders on the Numan Crisis at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (11/12/17)

“There is nothing much more important now in showing our leadership beyond preventing tragedy and destruction of everything we have built as a nation. The entire Nigeria enterprise is bigger than other interests. The overall objective is ensuring that our nation is not enveloped by another crisis.”

According to the vice president, “We now have an opportunity to do something. We have the opportunity to resolve the issues and to build a nation, where we and our children can live in peace.”

Already, following the vice president’s visit to Adamawa State last week, several food items and relief materials have been distributed to all the affected communities in the state including Shafaron, Kodomti, Tullum, Mzoruwe and Mararraban Bare in Numan Local Government Area. Others communities that have received relief materials are Dong, Lawaru and Kukumso in Demsa Local Government Area of the State.

In the next series of meetings, Mr. Osinbajo will meet with the Batta, Bachama and other groups from Adamawa State; while meetings with other important personalities and groups from other conflict-affected states would follow.