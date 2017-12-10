Convention: PDP replies APC; says ruling party jittery, ‘clutching on straws’

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party has lambasted the ruling All Progressives Congress for condemning its Saturday’s national convention which threw up new leaders for the opposition party.

The APC had in a statement on Sunday morning described the PDP convention as characterised by vote buying and ballot rigging, saying the exercise exposed the opposition party as a platform with corruption in its DNA.

“The abnormalities that trailed the PDP National Convention have further exposed the PDP as a Party not ready and willing to change,” the ruling party said through its spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi. “Indeed, the PDP has once again displayed itself to the generality of Nigerians that it is a Party with corruption deeply rooted in its DNA.”

But in a statement circulated Sunday night, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, shot back, saying having failed Nigerians and violated its own constitution, the APC lacked the credibility to discredit his party’s national convention.

“Nigerians have come to discover that APC is a fraud, an organization of deceitful characters who have failed to keep a single of its countless promises made to the citizens,” Mr. Ologbondiyan said.

Read the PDP full statement below. The APC’s earlier statement is here.

PDP Convention: APC Jittery, Clutching On Straws.

Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the spokesman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Malam Bolaji Abdulahi, wherein he criticized the conduct of the elective National Convention of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).