APC speaks on Uche Secondus’ emergence as PDP chairman

John Odigie-Oyegun, APC Chairman
The ruling All Progressives Congress has issued the statement below in reaction to the emergence of Uche Secondus as national chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Mr. Secondus was elected at Saturday’s convention of the party amid allegations of vote buying and ballot rigging. At least one chairmanship candidate, Tunde Adeniran, has called for the cancellation of the election.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BY THE APC BELOW:

In reacting to revelations of how money-for-votes and systematic rigging was brazenly perpetuated during the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) is mindful of the popular axiom: “A leopard cannot change its spot”.

The abnormalities that trailed the PDP National Convention have further exposed the PDP as a Party not ready and willing to change. Indeed, the PDP has once again displayed itself to the generality of Nigerians that it is a Party with corruption deeply rooted in its DNA.

Again, it is tragic that the PDP which used to pride itself as “the biggest political Party in Africa” has now been reduced to a regional party. By frustrating South West Chairmanship candidates, it is unfortunate that the PDP has decided to punish the South West for not voting for the Party in 2015.

We urge members of the PDP that can pass the integrity test to join the APC so that we can together bring about the much-needed Change the country deserves.

SIGNED:

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi
National Publicity Secretary
All Progressives Congress (APC)

  • a3print

    Uhm, we are waiting for your BOT elections and your elective convention to prove you are better than PDP

  • princegab

    Pot calling kettle all sorts of names.
    Rotten leaders, tufiaka!!!

  • Echelon

    Cry cry baby! It’s too early to cry and too late to complain.

  • Arabakpura

    The APC has nothing to contribute for now on convention conduct until they have conducted theirs; the right to comment belongs to non-partisan Nigerians alone!

    As for Secondus, I hope he will play like a firstcondus, and not play second fiddle like his name suggests!

  • government

    Bolaji no get wetin to talk

  • Dushky

    Laughable statement……………calling PDP regional party, after the conducts and alignments for the 2015 elections. We await your convention.