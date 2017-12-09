PDP Convention: Dokpesi, Adeniran allege ‘rigging’

Raymond Dokpesi
Raymond Dokpesi

Two out of the three aspirants for the office of national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have accused officials in charge of the convention of allowing systematic rigging of the election.

Raymond Dokpesi and Tunde Adeniran are squaring against a former chairman of the party, Uche Secondus.

Mr. Dokpesi told AIT TV that he complained about the circulation of a document referred to as “Unity List” to delegates asking them to vote for the people on the list.

He said the chairman of the electoral sub-committee of the convention, former governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam, told him that there was nothing he could do about it.

On his part, Mr. Adeniran, through his spokesperson who spoke with members of the press at Eagles Square, venue of the convention, called for the cancellation of the entire exercise because it had been abused.

The convention committee had earlier announced the ban on all form of campaign at the venue of the convention.

The chairman of the National Convention Planning Committee, and governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, while reacting to the issue, said his committee had not officially received any complaints about the conduct of the election.

Also, the governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel, who spoke with AIT, said the “Unity List” in circulation could not affect the outcome of the election.

“I have not seen any delegate looking at a list before casting their vote and it is practically impossible for delegates to memorise all the 21 names on the list and remember them as they vote,” he said.

Mr. Emmanuel also said the list in contention could have emanated from any source.

  • Agba

    Leopard can never ever change their colour,PDP can never change their wuruwuru ways till kingdom come.

  • NellyB

    PDP will always be PDP, a party of impunity and imposition of candidates. Looks to me like their so-called revival is dead on arrival!

  • Omoba

    Lmaoooo!Party that will change the change come 2019 lol…PDP is synonymous to failure.shameless GEJ was there making hell of noise.Atiku how market nah?

  • tundemash

    They can’t even organise their own convention without rigging and yet they want to win in 2019? In their dreamland.

  • Isyaku Muhammad

    PDP didn’t trust or can’t hold a mere convention talk less of dreaming to rule Nigeria again.
    God forbid .

    • yukkmouff

      But the party leading you to the elusive promised land, doesn’t even have a board of trustees 32 months after taking office.