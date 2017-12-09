PDP dissolves Makarfi-led caretaker committee

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party has dissolved the Ahmed Makarfi-led national caretaker committee.

This will now pave way for the election of substantive executive for the opposition party.

The committee was put in place on May 21, 2016 after the party’s national convention fixed for Port Harcourt was cancelled.

The committee’s tenure was initially put at three months. But following protracted leadership crisis that rocked the fold for over a year, the tenure of the team was extended by four months.

That decision was taken on August 12 at the party’s non-elective National Convention held in Abuja shortly after the Supreme Court ruled that the removal of the contentious Ali Modu Sheriff-led leadership was in order.

With the party’s elective convention now underway in the nation’s capital, the tenure of the interim leadership team has automatically expired, hence the dissolution.

Elections to usher in new party leaders is expected to commence soon. And, barring any hitches, a new National Working Committee should be in place latest tomorrow morning.