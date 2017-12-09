PDP Chairmanship : I’m voting for Gbenga Daniel – Ogbulafor

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Vincent Ogbulafor. [Photo credit: BusinessDay]
A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Vincent Ogbulafor. [Photo credit: BusinessDay]

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party and a statutory delegate to the national convention, Vincent Ogbulafor, has made it clear that his vote will be going to former Ogun state governor, Gbenga Daniel, as new party chairman.

Mr. Ogbulafor made this declaration at his country home of Olokoro in Umuahia, Abia State, on Wednesday when Mr. Daniel paid him a courtesy call.

According to Mr. Ogbulafor, “Gbenga Daniel is the right person for the position (National Chairman) if PDP is to take over power. I was the National Chairman of the party for three years and I know the demands.

“Daniel, you are a real party man, please keep the flag flying. You know where the mistake of PDP is and you can provide solution.

“I support you on this quest and I am sure you will get it. You have my vote, you have my vote. I will give you my vote,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, South East Council of Traditional Rulers, Cletus Ilomuanya, has described Mr. Daniel as a portrait of humility and the most competent individual to lead the Peoples Democratic Party.

Mr. Ilomuanya made this remark while praying for Mr. Daniel to succeed in his quest to become the mational chairman of the PDP.

In his words, “Otunba Daniel is a true son of the soil and a Chief in this Palace. We have no choice but to support him.

“I have known him for several years and I can assure you that he is more than qualified to provide the leadership the PDP needs now.

“He has my blessing and that of the entire Kingdom.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Nigerian My country

    Things Daniel is the most competent ,let every body support him.

  • Suleiman Alatise

    Umnh, pdp.