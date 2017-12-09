PREMIUM TIMES denied accreditation to cover PDP convention

Related News

PREMIUM TIMES has been denied accreditation to cover Saturday’s national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party holding at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The newspaper was advised on Thursday to submit a written request with names of reporters who would attend the event.

The letter was submitted and the party’s publicity unit promised to get accreditation tags ready for collection by Friday evening.

While awaiting the delivery of tags, reporters continued to communicate with the party, and were later told tags would be ready for collection by Saturday morning, after which designated buses would convey all accredited personnel to the venue of the convention.

However, when PREMIUM TIMES reporters arrived the party’s Wadata Plaza office Saturday morning as advised, they were told the tags had finished.

Many other newspapers, especially those from outside Abuja, were also not accredited for the event.