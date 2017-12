Related News

Bode George has withdrawn from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chairmanship race.

The former deputy national chairman of the PDP announced his withdrawal from the race at press conference in Abuja on Friday.

He accused the Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, of insulting the South-west when he said earlier in the day that the region had not achieved much for the PDP.

Mr. Wike is supporting another candidate, Uche Secondus, for the chairmanship of the party.

Details later….