Nigerian govt commences massive recruitment of OND, HND, degree

The Federal Civil Service Commission has announced a nationwide recruitment exercise to fill vacancies at several ministries, departments and agencies.

The commission listed Ministry of Information, Ministry of Environment and the Bureau of Public Procurement amongst the federal establishments with several openings. The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Trade and Investments are also taking new applications.

The commission urged all qualified job-seekers to apply online at www.fedcivilservice.gov.ng. The website could not be accessed as at 10:47 a.m. Friday morning. But applicants are advised to keep trying as the downtime might be due to the traffic from applicants.

Those eligible to apply are holders of Ordinary National Diploma, Higher National Diploma, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science.

The locations of the openings were listed as Abia, Abuja, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nassarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara.

Application forms are also available at States Civil Service Commissions in the six geopolitical zones at no cost.

These include: North-West, Kaduna; North-East, Yola; North-Central and the Federal Capital Territory, Mabushi in Abuja; South-East, Owerri; South-South, Port Harcourt; and South-West, Ibadan.

Interested applicants can also collect their forms at FCSC’s Headquarters at 4, Abidjan Street, Zone 3, Wuse, Abuja.

Completed application forms must be submitted where collected on or not later than six weeks using a sealed envelope that states the domiciling ministry, the post applied for and addressed to: The Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, 4, Abidjan Street, Zone 3, Wuse, Abuja.