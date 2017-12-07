Cristiano Ronaldo wins fifth Ballon d’Or Award

Related News

Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday capped his wonderful year with one of football’s most-priced awards as he became the winner of the Ballon d’Or Award for an amazing fifth time.

The Portuguese has now caught up with his fierce rival, Lionel Messi, who also has won the prestigious award on five occasions.

Ronaldo won his first Ballon d’Or in 2008 and had to wait for five years before winning again in 2013.

The Portuguese star won again in 2014 while Messi took it back in 2015 before it returned to the Real Madrid star in 2016 and the latest one coming in 2017.

Messi and Neymar made it to the final three for the 2017 Ballon d’Or.

Gianluigi Buffon , Luka Modric , Sergio Ramos, Xavi, Kylian Mbappe, N’Golo Kante, Lewandowski and Harry Kane complete the list of top ten players in the world in that order.

Past winners Ballon d’Or

2008: Ronaldo

2009: Messi

2010: Messi

2011: Messi

2012: Messi

2013: Ronaldo

2014: Ronaldo

2015: Messi

2016: Ronaldo

2017: Ronaldo