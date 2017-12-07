Kidnappers demand N100 million ransom for abducted Plateau PDP Chairman

Related News

The abductors of the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Plateau State, Damishi Sango, have demanded a ransom of N100 million to free him.

Mr. Sango, who was a Minister of Sport under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, was kidnapped on Wednesday alongside his son and two others.

A close family associate who asked not to be named, told PREMIUM TIMES on telephone on Thursday of the ransom demand.

The Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Plateau State, John Akans, confirmed the demand.

“Yes, it’s true, the abductors of Hon Damhi T. Sango are demanding a ransom of 100 million naira,” Mr. Akans told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Sango was abducted alongside a one-time factional state chairman of the PDP in Pateau State, Emmanuel Mangni.

The other victims apart from Mr. Sango’s son were his personal driver and his police orderly.

The victims were on their way from Jos to Abuja to submit the list of delegates from the state to the party’s National Secretariat, preparatory to the National Convention of the PDP slated for Saturday.