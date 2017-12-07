JAMB begins 2018 candidates’ registration in 700 centres

Related News

The Joint Admission Matriculation Board, JAMB, has commenced the 2018 registration in over 700 centres across the 36 states of the federation including FCT.

The board said the registration exercise will end in February 2018.

Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of JAMB, said this in a statement on Thursday evening, noting that candidates are advised to register on time before the available spaces in their towns of choice are exhausted .

“Candidates are advised to register within this time frame as the Board will not extend the registration period,” Mr Fabian said.

The Board said it would not post candidates to any examination town other than the ones chosen by the candidates at the point of registration.

The registration started on Wednesday.

“The exercise from our tour of centres today clearly showed that this is one of the best registration regime of the Board in recent time.It is easy, smooth and hitch free,” the board said.

JAMB said the registration system is simple and convenient, and urged candidates to do it themselves to avoid being defrauded by anybody.

The board said candidates can purchase the e-pins using their ATM or through Interswitch, Remita and other online platforms.

The board said the platforms for the optional mock examination will be withdrawn by December 30 and only those who registered and indicated their interest on or before that time will be enlisted to participate.

The board said the registration fee is N5,000 while an additional N500 will be paid to obtain a compulsory reading text “IN DEPENDENCE” for UTME candidates and “The Last Days at Forcados High School” for direct entry candidates.