South-West governors push for common ground on constitutional amendment

Governors of southwest states on Tuesday announced their decision to take uniform stance on various issues proposed for deliberation in the constitutional amendment as they affect the Yoruba nation.

The governors made their position known after a meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday.

Present at the meeting are governors Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Akinwumi Ambode (Lagos), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun); Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti).

The Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, was represented at the meeting by the deputy governor, Yetunde Onanuga.

The governors, who met to ratify their common stance on all the issues billed for amendment, said the Yoruba nation is one with same destiny.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues after the meeting, Ondo State Governor, Mr. Akeredolu, said party politics would not be allowed to divide them on such issues that collectively affect the people of the region.

“As you can see, all of us are one from Oduduwa. All of us, being brothers, are presenting the same position on matters that are of common interest of all of us and we are doing it together,” he said.

“If you are talking about specific issues, one of the issues that we tried to look at is the issue of constitution (amendment). There are many things that we have endorsed, but it is so clear to us that there is more on the issue of amendment of the constitution.

“And as expected, we know what will be our interest.

“So, we want to send a common position to our Houses of Assembly and other stakeholders who we believe can come along with us on the issues that we have agreed on, that we believe that are of our common interest.”

Mr. Akeredolu, however, did not disclose the position taken by the governors on the issues to be amended.

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that he will be willing to assent the Constitution Amendment Bill whenever it is transmitted to him by the legislature.

Earlier, the National Assembly had transmitted the items it is proposing for amendments to the state houses of Assembly.

Two-thirds of the 36 Assemblies of the federation must concur on any particular issue before it could be accepted as amended, after which the National Assembly will then transmit such items to Mr. Buhari for assent into laws.