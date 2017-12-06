PHOTO STORY: Kano welcomes President Buhari in Grand Style

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Kano on Wednesday for a two-day official visit to the state.

Mr. Buhari was received at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, members of the State Executive Council, Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, traditional rulers as well as politicians, among others.

A mammoth crowd was also at the airport and along the major streets in the metropolis, giving the president a rousing welcome.

The president is expected to inaugurate a number of projects executed by the Ganduje administration during the visit.

Among the projects are the ultra-modern Specialist Hospital, Giginyu, named after him; a Paediatric Hospital located on Zoo Road, Kano; and the underpass bridge at Madobi/Panshekara Junction.

On the second day, the President will inspect a rice mill, Fullmark Rice Mill Company at Kwanar Gunduwawa, and Gezawa Oil Mill, the largest oil mill in Africa at Tokarawa Industrial Estate both on Hadeja Road.

Mr. Buhari is also expected to meet with Ulamas and hold an interactive session with community leaders and politicians before returning to Abuja.

As part of his visit, the president on Wednesday afternoon visited the Kurmawa Central Prison in Kano where he freed 500 prisoners.

Mr. Buhari said while granting the amnesty to the prisoners that it was part of his general prison decongestion exercise in the country; and to allow those inmates with minor cases who have stayed long in prison to go home.

Scores of journalists covering the president’s visit were prevented from having access to the prison by the president’s security detail.

Before the visit to the prison, the president visited the Kano emir at his palace.

“I am overwhelmed by the sea of people I see,” Mr. Buhari said of the mammoth crowd that came to welcome him. “And by what I see today, if elections are contested I will no doubt win it.”

From Left: Kano State Comptroller of Prison, Mr Aliyu Achu; Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau; President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov Abdullahi Ganduji of Kano during the visit of the President to Kurmawa Prisons where he released 500 inmates to mark his 2-Day State Visit to Kano on Wednesday (6/12/17) 06555/6/12/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN
President Muhammadu Buhari (2nd r) presenting Transport Fee to one of the 500 inmates of Kurmawa Prisons he released during his 2-Day State Visit to Kano on Wednesday (6/12/17) With him are Gov Abdullahi Ganduji of Kano State (r) Minister of Interior, retire Lt.Gen Abdullahi Dambazzau (3rd r) Kano State Comptroller of Prison, Mr Aliyu Achu (l) and the Minister of Defence, retired Brig Gen Mansur Dan-Ali 06556/6/12/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN
President Muhammadu Buhari (r) receiving a Bouque of Flower from a little girl at the Aminu Kano International Airport during his 2-Day State Visit to Kano on Wednesday (6/12/17) 06554/6/12/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN
Supporterrs climbing up to catch a glimps of President Muhammadu Buhari during his 2Day State Visit to Kano on Wednesday (6/12/17) 06625/6/12/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN
People welcoming President Muhammadu Buhari during his today’s State Visit to Kano on Wednesday (6/12/17) 06627/6/12/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN
Supporters climbing up to catch a glimps of President Muhammadu Buhari during his 2Day State Visit to Kano on Wednesday (6/12/17) 06626/6/12/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN
From left: Senator Representing Kano South, Sen Kabiru Gaya; Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido II and Gov Abdullahi Ganduji of Kano welcomig President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aminu Kano International Airport during the President’s 2-Day Visit to Kano on Wednesday (6/12/17) 06553/6/12/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

