PREMIUM TIMES’ Publisher receives DAME Lifetime Achievement Award

The publisher of PREMIUM TIMES, Nigeria’s foremost investigative online newspaper, Dapo Olorunyomi, on Wednesday received the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence’s Lifetime Achievement award.

Mr. Olorunyomi’s award came weeks after media friends and associates in the journalism community gathered in Lagos to celebrate him on his 60th birthday.

While receiving the award, Mr. Olorunyomi highlighted the achievements of the Nigerian media from the Civil War era through the years of military dictatorships.

“I think the debate is settled about the value and importance of the media in Nigeria,” Mr. Olorunyomi said, noting that it was a ‘great shame” that an event as the DAME awards does not receive the industry support it deserves.

“The biggest lie we’ll be telling ourselves is that all is well with the media, the Nigerian media is going through the most critical time of its life.”

Mr. Olorunyomi noted that the economies supporting the survival of media business in Nigeria as well as journalism ethics have atrophied and need an urgent solution.

“It’s going to be a major crisis, it needs to be surfaced and discussed. There is no problem that cannot be solved but you have to start by admitting there’s a problem.”

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Lanre Idowu, the Chief Executive of Diamond Publications, the organizers, said the difficulties experienced in holding the award this year was a reflection of the tough conditions in the country.

“Those who are familiar with the DAME award know that it is never held during the week, this is the first time in 26 outings,” said Mr. Idowu.

“It is a reflection of the times, I must confess that up to two weeks ago, I didn’t know there would be DAME this year.”

Mr. Idowu said there had been a downsizing in the award categories due to sponsorship challenges, the quality of entries, particularly in the broadcasting category, was not “good enough.”

“For the first time since 1992, there is no award in the broadcasting category, rather, we will give honourable mentions to two journalists in the radio and television categories.”

All the winners

1. The News Agency of Nigeria Prize for Agriculture Reporting

Winner – Gbenro Adeoye (The Punch)

2. The S.O Idowu Prize for Sports Reporting

Winner – Taiwo Alimi (The Nation)

3. The Hakeem Shitta Memorial Prize for News Photography

Winner – Suleiman Husaini (New Telegraph)

4. The UNICEF Prize for Child Friendly Reporting

Winner – Olatunji Ololade (The Nation)

5. Best Designed Newspaper

Winner – ThisDay

6. Sovereign Trust Insurance Prize for Insurance Reporting

Winner – Nike Popoola (The Punch)

7. The UNICEF Prize for Child Friendly Medium

Winner – ThisDay

8. The Hon. Justice Moronkeji Onalaja Memorial Prize for Judicial Reporting

Winner – Olatunji Ololade (The Nation)

9. The Alade Odunewu Prize for Informed Commentary

Winner – Martins Oloja (The Guardian)

10. Tunji Oseni Memorial Prize for Editorial Writing

Winner – The Punch

11. The Sam Amuka Prize for Investigative Reporting

Winner – Toluwani Eniola and Umar Mohammed (The Punch)

12. The Lifetime Achievement Award

Winner – Dapo Olorunyomi (PREMIUM TIMES)

13. Newspaper of the Year

Winner – The Punch

14. Editor of the Year

Winner – Martin Ayankola (The Punch)