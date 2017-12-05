Atiku visits PDP secretariat, urges other defectors to return ‘home’

Days after defecting from the All Progressive Congress, APC to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, former vice president Atiku Abubakar visited the PDP secretariat on Tuesday and urged other defectors to return to the fold.

Speaking at the meeting with party leaders, the former vice president urged defectors to return to rebuild the former ruling party.

Mr. Abubakar arrived at the the secretariat at about 12 noon accompanied by a large number of supporters. He was received by the chairman, National Caretaker Committee, NCC, Ahmed Makarfi, and other leaders of the party.

Mr. Abubakar said he will not compromise internal party democracy, noting that no party had achieved as much as the PDP.

Mr. Makarfi said the party was expecting more ‘returnees’ and assured them of equal opportunity.

Meanwhile, an APC chieftain and former military governor of Lagos State, Buba Marwa, has said the exit of Mr. Abubakar would not affect the chances of APC in the 2019 election.
Mr. Marwa told journalists in Yola that though the exit was ”a loss to APC but APC in Adamawa cannot be subdued by any party.”

Mr. Marwa said party stakeholders in Adamawa would deliver the state particularly in the governorship and presidential elections.

The former governor, who was speaking after his group,The Marwa Group endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office, said so far, there is no better presidential candidate for 2019 in APC than President Muhammadu Buhari.

