Police IG Scandal: Court adjourns Misau’s trial

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja Division, has adjourned its hearing into an application filed by the senator representing Bauchi State Senatorial District, Isa Misau, seeking the compulsory appearance of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, in his trial.

Mr. Misau, a former police officer, is facing trial for alleged dissemination of falsehood against Mr. Idris.

He is also accused of faking his retirement letter from the police before engaging in active politics.

The office of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, filed a five-count charge against the defendant after the police under Mr. Idris accused Mr. Misau of the offences.

The police service commission however cleared Mr. Misau of being a deserter from the Force.

The allegations by the police chief came shortly after Mr. Misau accused Mr. Idris of receiving bribes worth millions of naira from police officers and engagement in sexual misconduct.

Both Mr. Idris and Mr. Misau have since been engaged in war of words over the development.

Mr. Misau’s lawyer, Joshua Musa, had asked the court to order the appearance of Mr. Idris as a defence witness saying his client had a constitutional right to invite any person deemed necessary to prove his innocence.

The case had earlier been adjourned till December 5, but was further postponed because the judge, Ishaq Bello, did not sit on Tuesday.

The case was subsequently adjourned till January 15.

The court is also expected to decide on an application by the prosecution to amend Mr. Misau’s charge from five to seven-count on the next adjourned date.