JUST IN: Osinbajo in Numan over farmers, herders violence

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently in Numan, Adamawa State, to condole with the people of the area over the recent spate of violence which led to several deaths.

Attacks by opposing sides in the area have led to dozens of deaths in the last two weeks.

On Monday, fresh fighting erupted in a predominantly Bachama community, in what locals said was a reprisal by their Fulani neighbours whose relatives had earlier been killed.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES homes were set alight as locals were killed as some fled into the bush early Monday.

After arriving Yola Airport, where he was received by Governor Jibrilla Bindow, Mr. Osinbajo proceeded to the palace of the Lamido Adamawa, Barkindo Mustapha.

The vice president held a closed-door meeting with Mr. Mustapha and other chiefs across the state.

He then proceeded to Numan, where he was received by the chief of the community, the Hamma Bachama, Honest Irmiya, in his palace.

“I am here on Mr. President’s instruction; he wants a first hand report of what happened in Numan and Mubi earlier,” Mr. Osinbajo said, promising that, “a permanent solution would be worked out”.

The spokesperson to the vice president, Laolu Akande, later tweeted that Mr. Osinbajo “condoles victims and adds that impunity would not be condoned anymore regarding this conflicts”.

“What our people want is to be led to progress. As leaders, our duty is to lead the people towards prosperity & development,” Mr. Osinbajo was quoted as saying.

“That is the kind of leadership we must provide. If we don’t provide that, then we have lost our rights to be leaders.”

