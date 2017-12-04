Makarfi inaugurates PDP National Convention Committee

Related News

The head of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has inaugurated the National Convention Committee.

The committee has the responsibility of planning Saturday’s national convention to elect new officials to lead the party.

The inauguration ceremony was held at Chida Hotel on Monday. The event was beamed live on Facebook.

The chairman of the convention committee, Ifeanyi Okowa, said at the event that officers of the party will emerge through a transparent, peaceful and blameless process.

Mr. Okowa, Governor of Delta State, commended Mr. Makarfi, members of the committee and members of the Board of Trustees of the party for finding him, members of his committee, chairmen and members of sub-committees for the convention fit to serve the party and Nigerians in that capacity.

“I am confident that we are going to carry out our assignment in such a manner that our people will be happy. We will ensure that the election process is transparent, a convention that is peaceful, reconciliatory and blameless,” Mr. Okowa said.

Mr. Makarfi had in his speech said the party has been positioned to emerge victorious in the 2019 general elections.

He observed that in recent times, the party has been receiving decampees including prominent personalities from other parties including Nigeria’s ruling APC.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the former Nigerian vice president, Atiku Abubakar, recently left the APC for the PDP.

He said the chairman and members of the convention planning committee were carefully chosen based on their antecedents in delivering results and their commitment to the ideals of the party.

The Chairman of the BOT of the party, Walid Jubril, in his speech stated that due process was followed for a hitch-free convention to hold.

He assured that the BOT will work with the convention planning committee for the best to be achieved for the party.

Some members of the main committee which has the Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishiaku, as deputy chairman include former senate president, Iyorchia Ayu; former minister, Kema Chiwe; and former senators, Odion Ugbesia and Duro Faseyi.

Other committees inaugurated include accreditation; constitutional amendments; contact and mobilization; electoral, entertainment and welfare; medical committee; publicity committee; screening committee; security committee; transport, venue and protocol; and secretariat committees.