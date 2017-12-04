Former Nigerian Senator kidnapped

Related News

A former senator and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State, Ayo Arise, has been abducted by unidentified gunmen.

The incident was said to have occurred in the early hours of Monday while he was on his way to Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES could not at press time confirm the actual area where he was kidnapped as the police in Ekiti and Ondo did not give details of the kidnap.

Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, Alberto Adeyemi, who confirmed the incident, however said he could not make comments because it did not happen within his jurisdiction.

It was however gathered that the kidnappers have contacted the family of the politician and had made a demand of N80 million before he could be released.

Details later