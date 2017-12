Related News

A federal judge in Lagos has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Chimaroke Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State.

Justice Chuka Obiozor while delivering a ruling said the defendant’s lawyer had not given any reasonable evidence as to why his client was absent in court.

Mr. Nnamani’s lawyer had told the court the former governor had undergone a heart surgery in the U.S but the prosecution said the photographs brought by the lawyer were taken in 2014.

Details later…