JAMB fixes new date for sale of forms

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has fixed a date for the commencement of the sale of the 2018 application forms.

The board said the sale and registration for all candidates including those from foreign countries will hold from December 6 to February 6, 2018.

The spokesperson of the board, Fabian Benjamin, said this in an interaction with PREMIUM TIMES Sunday evening.

He said registration fee is N5,000 while an additional N500 will be paid to obtain a compulsory reading text “IN DEPENDENCE” for UTME candidates and “The Last Days at Forcados High School” for direct entry candidates.

According to the board, candidates who are interested in the mock examination are advised to register before December 31.

“The MOCK examination shall commence from Monday 22 to Wednesday 24 January, 2018 and the CBT Centres are allowed to collect, through their bank accounts, a separate ₦700 for this exercise from interested candidates after notiﬁcation of centre has been received by

the candidate.”

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how the board postponed the date for the sale of 2018 application forms due to the delay in meeting the agreed deadline by the publisher of the compulsory text meant for prospective candidates.

The board had also proposed March 9 to 17, 2018 as the date for the examination.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, is a Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions.

The board is charged with the responsibility to administer similar examinations for applicants to Nigerian public and private universities, monotechnics, polytechnics and colleges of education. All of these candidates must have obtained the West Africa School Certificate, now West Africa Examinations Council, WAEC, or its equivalent, National Examination Council, NECO.