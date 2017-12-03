DAME names Premium Times Publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

Related News

The Diamond Awards for Media Excellence, DAME, has named Dapo Olorunyomi, publisher/chief executive officer of Premium Times, as recipient of its Lifetime Achievement Award for 2017.

He will be decorated on Wednesday at the 26th DAME presentation in Lagos.

Mr. Olorunyomi, 60, who started his media career three decades ago, has worked with such organisations as the Herald, African Concord and African Guardian.

He was part of the team that established the crusading journals of the 90s: The News, Tempo and AM News.

He would later go on exile when he became a thorn in the flesh of the military dictators of that era and his life was endangered.

Mr. Olorunyomi also served as policy director and chief of staff to Nuhu Ribadu as chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission before taking up residence at NEXT newspaper as enterprise editor and head of investigations.

He later established the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism and Premium Times, which have redefined the face of news publishing in Nigeria.

In a statement by Lanre Idowu, supervising trustee of the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence, Mr. Olorunyomi was described as a “leading light in the search for meaning and morality in the media,” and a “study in industry in the determination to widen the scope of citizen engagement in public discourse.”

Mr. Olorunyomi joins 22 previous inductees into the DAME Hall of FAME of Lifetime Achievers who have brought honour and meaning to the public communication industry.

They include seven deceased men and fifteen living legends.

The deceased are: Babatunde Jose, Anthony Enahoro, Alex Ibru, Turi Muhammadu, Alade Odunewu, Segun Olusola, and Alfred Opubor.

The living giants are: Lateef Jakande, Christopher Kolade, Segun Osoba, Tony Momoh, Ted Mukoro, Henry Odukomaiya, Mohammed Ibrahim, Omobola Onajide, Felix Adenaike, Doyin Abiola, Akin Odunsi, Biodun Shobanjo, Idowu Sobowale, Dan Agbese and Kevin Ejiofor.