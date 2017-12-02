Arsenal vs Manchester United (LIVE UPDATES): Wenger, Mourinho renew rivalry

Related News

The fierce rivalry that exists between Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho will be reignited this evening as Arsenal take on Manchester United in the star fixture this week in the premier league.

This will be the 18th meeting between Wenger and Mourinho.

Though it is the Portuguese manager that has the clear upper hand in the overall meetings, Wenger enjoys the most recent winnings; beating Mourinho twice and now looking for a third consecutive home win on Saturday.

Arsenal will be without club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette when they welcome premier league rivals Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium, but another Alex in Nigeria’s Iwobi is expected to be in action.

Team news

Alexandre Lacazette has made a surprise recovery from a groin injury to lead the Arsenal line against Manchester United at the Emirates this evening.

Here are lineups for both teams

Arsenal starting XI: Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette.

Substitutes: Mertesacker, Wilshere, Giroud, Ospina, Iwobi, Welbeck, Coquelin.

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Lindelof, Smalling, Rojo, Valencia, Pogba, Matic, Young, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku.

Substitutes: Mata, Blind, Rashford, Romero, Ander Herrera, Darmian, McTominay.