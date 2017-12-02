Nigerian troops crush Boko Haram terrorists in Borno village attack

FILE PHOTO: Nigerian Army troops clearing Boko Haram enclaves along Bitta to Tokumbere, Sambisa Forest, Borno state
FILE PHOTO: Nigerian Army troops clearing Boko Haram enclaves along Bitta to Tokumbere, Sambisa Forest, Borno state

The Nigerian Army said on Saturday that its troops killed three Boko Haram insurgents at Gajibo village in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Onyema Nwachukwu, the deputy director, Army Public Relations, Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed this in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Mr. Nwachukwu, a colonel, said the troops killed the three insurgents when a group of terrorists attempted to attack Gajibo community on Thursday.

He disclosed that the insurgents, who launched the attack on the village in a Military Personnel Carrier and gun trucks, were repelled by the troops.

“Troops of the 22 Brigade deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole on Thursday evening killed three Boko Haram insurgents in an encounter that ensued when a group of insurgents attempted an attack on Gajibo community in the fringes of Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The insurgents armed with Armoured Personnel Carrier and gun trucks met with fierce resistance from the troops, who successfully defended Gajibo village after routing the insurgents. Troops also recovered three AK 47 rifles from the insurgents.

“Currently, troops are further exploiting the success of the counter offensive and are still in pursuit of the insurgents,” he said

The deputy director said the troops fought gallantly to defend the town and push back the attackers. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Otile

    Onyema tell mutane Najeriya the truth, sojajin Najeriya have not defeated Boko Haram Muslims. Save yourself, make sure they don’t capture you alive while you’re announcing imaginary victory from your bunker.