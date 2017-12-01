Eid Maulud: Dogara, Amosun, Obaseki, others felicitate with Muslims

Related News

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims as they join other believers globally to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

In a statement issued by his special adviser on media and public affairs, Turaki Hassan, the Speaker enjoined the Muslim faithful to continue to demonstrate in their lives, the good virtues of the prophet.

This, he said, would engender peace and unity needed for the growth and development of the country.

“As I rejoice with you on this holy and significant occasion, I wish to enjoin you to replicate in your lives, the lessons of tolerance, piety, patience, honesty, justice and good neighbourliness as preached and exemplified by Prophet Muhammad.

“The celebration of Maulud should also renew our faiths and increase our tempo in coming together as a people of common destiny to pray for unity, peace, progress and stability of the nation for the country to attain its aspirational growth and development”, he said.

Similarly, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, urged Muslims to reflect on and emulate the ”good nature, show love, and imbibe teachings of tolerance of Prophet Muhammad.”

Mr. Obaseki said the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad is a time for Muslim faithful to rededicate themselves to the teachings of the prophet not just as a matter of religious obligation but also a recipe for peaceful coexistence in society.

The governor urged Muslims to pray for the peace and progress of the state and the country.

“I celebrate with our Muslim brothers and sisters in Edo State, in Nigeria and across the globe on this day set aside to mark the celebration of the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W)”, he said.

“The occasion should remind us all of the virtues of the Prophet, which we should emulate in advancing love, peace and progress of the state and country. That Muslims constitute a major force for peace and progress wherever they may be, signifies the import of the Prophet’s message.”

Also, the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, urged Muslims to use the occasion to reflect on the ideals the Prophet stood for.

“The teachings of Prophet Muhammad centred round sobriety, peace, sacrifice and selflessness. These were the ideals he stood for and which, we, as Muslims, should emulate”, Mr. Amosun said in a statement signed by Dayo Adeneye, Ogun State Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

“We need to imbibe these virtures and manifest them in our lives, particularly at this period, when we need to support the President Mohammadu Buhari led government, towards the consolidation of the gains recorded so far in its change agenda.”

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor, in his goodwill message, urged Nigerians, especially Muslim faithful, to offer special prayers for peaceful coexistence among the various peoples of the nation.

“I wish all our Muslim brothers and sisters in our state and across the country a joyous and hitch-free Eid el Maulud celebration”, the governor said.