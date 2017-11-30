Maina not paid salary after sack — Adeosun

Related News

The Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, and the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, have denied that the former chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, was still paid salary years after being sacked.

The duo said Mr. Maina was last paid in February 2013.

They spoke on Thursday at a hearing organised by an Ad Hoc Committee of the House of Representatives to investigate Mr. Maina’s reinstatement.

“From my findings, the last salary Maina received was in February 2013. From March 2013, he was removed from payroll,” said Mr. Idris.

“I made a test run, giving different combinations of his names but found nothing. I don’t know where he has been getting salaries from.”

Affirming this, Mrs. Adeosun said several searches were made in the payroll and nothing was found.

“We do not have his biometric data. I can state that he is not receiving salary from the Federal Government,” she said.

She further said that the Ministry of Finance has no information on the wanted former minister as he was not a staff of the ministry.

Their claims contradict a disclosure made by Mr. Maina’s lawyer a week ago at the same hearing.

Speaking at the hearing, the lawyer, Mohammed Katu, said Mr. Maina’s salary had not been stopped as he was still working.

When asked by lawmakers if Mr. Maina was still getting paid, he said, “Yes. Maina continued to work even after his dismissal.

“As at last month, about 23 files were sent to him, in his capacity as acting director…even while he was absent.”