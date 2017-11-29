Nigerian govt declares Friday public holiday

The federal government has declared Friday as public holiday in commemoration of the Muslim Eid-El-Maulud celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, according to a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement was signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Abubakar Magaji.

It said Mr. Dambazau urged all Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to use the occasion to pray for peace, progress and unity of the nation.

He further urged all Nigerians to support the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in its efforts at building a virile nation, and wished Nigerians a happy Eid-El-Maulud celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Eid-El-Maulud is celebrated every year by Muslims on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal as the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). 

