SHOCKING: Video shows Buhari’s minister campaigning for Wike for 2019

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, appears to have taken a swipe at his fellow minister, Rotimi Ameachi, in a trending video on social media.

Speaking on Monday in Port Harcourt during the national wrestling championship hosted by the Rivers State government, the video shows Mr. Dalung telling Rivers youth to ask anyone seeking their votes to give account of their stewardship when they were given the opportunity.

“2019, anybody wey come dey halla, dey talk long grammar, make una ask am one question; the one wey we give you, wetin you do with am,” he said in pidgin English.

In a manner which sounded like an endorsement and campaign for the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, Mr. Dalung said, “Even Governor Wike, if him come in 2019, make him show una the one him do including the road. But I know say una go give (vote) am because him done do this one for una ”

Mr. Dalung challenged anyone who is ‘angry’ that Mr. Wike is hosting the championship to bring his money and do the same.

Mr. Wike is a member of Nigeria’s main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, while Messrs Amaechi and Dalung are members of the ruling APC.

Mr. Wike, who succeeded Mr. Amaechi as Rivers governor, is a sworn enemy of his predecessor. Several people in Rivers have been killed in political violence between supporters of the two politicians.

Mr. Wike defeated Mr. Ameachi’s party and candidate in the 2015 general election to emerge as the governor of Rivers State.

This is not the first time a member of President Buhari’s cabinet will be making a controversial endorsement.

Earlier this year, Aisha Alhassan, the Minister for Women Affairs, endorsed a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, for the 2019 presidential election.

“Your excellency, our father and our president by the grace of God, come 2019,” she said in Hausa language.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mrs. Alhassan said she would support Mr. Abubakar in 2019 whether or not President Buhari contests.

Mr. Abubakar has since left the APC and is believed to be preparing to join the PDP.