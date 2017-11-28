INTERVIEW: I’m in APC for life – Gov. Bindow

Related News

The Adamawa State Governor, Jibrilla Bindow, has vowed to remain in the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, for the rest of his life.

Mr. Bindow was reacting to the resignation last week of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar –considered the political benefactor of the governor — from the APC.

The governor made the assertion while fielding questions from State House correspondents on Tuesday after he held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Excerpts from the interview.

Q: What was your meeting with the president about?

A: I came to brief Mr. President on the security situation in Adamawa State with regards to what happened a couple of days ago.

Q: Beyond security, this issue of Atiku leaving the party; are you likely going to join him or not?

A: Let me talk about Atiku first before myself. The former vice president is more than matured enough to decide whatever he wants to decide for himself.

As far as I am concerned, I am one of the founding fathers of APC. When I was in the Senate, we were the ones, alongside the current Senate President that worked very hard to ensure that all members of the National Assembly; that we agreed to move to APC. So, I cannot see any reason why, today, that the house I built, that I will leave. So I am in APC for the rest of my life, period.

Q: What happens to your personal relationship with the Waziri?(Atiku)

A: Not only Waziri, every elder in Adamawa State, as far as I am concerned, I regard them as my parents or elders. So, Waziri remains somebody I respect as a father, and the same with any other elder in the state.

Q: According to Kaduna State governor, you support the candidature of Buhari?

A: Yes. I was fortunate enough, very rare opportunity to be the first governor to do that for our president. As far as we, the people of the North-east are concerned, we will remain loyal to our president who is highly committed to the fight against insurgency. We will remain loyal to our president.

Q: Are you saying Atiku is on his own?

A: I have told you, he is more than matured enough. He is an eminent personality, a former vice president and so will be able to decide what he wants to do.

Q: Is there a political implication for your state?

A: Well, APC is strong, we have 25 members in the State Assembly, 23, in fact; 24 now because one of them has moved to the APC. So, 24 out of 25 members in the House of Assembly are APC. The three senators from the state are APC, even the House of Reps, including Adamu Kamale who recently moved to the APC. So we are strong and we will continue to be strong.