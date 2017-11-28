INTERVIEW: I’m in APC for life – Gov. Bindow

Governor Jibrilla Bindow
Adamawa Governor, Muhammadu Bindow

The Adamawa State Governor, Jibrilla Bindow, has vowed to remain in the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, for the rest of his life.

Mr. Bindow was reacting to the resignation last week of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar –considered the political benefactor of the governor — from the APC.

The governor made the assertion while fielding questions from State House correspondents on Tuesday after he held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Excerpts from the interview.

Q: What was your meeting with the president about?

A: I came to brief Mr. President on the security situation in Adamawa State with regards to what happened a couple of days ago.

Q: Beyond security, this issue of Atiku leaving the party; are you likely going to join him or not?

A: Let me talk about Atiku first before myself. The former vice president is more than matured enough to decide whatever he wants to decide for himself.

As far as I am concerned, I am one of the founding fathers of APC. When I was in the Senate, we were the ones, alongside the current Senate President that worked very hard to ensure that all members of the National Assembly; that we agreed to move to APC. So, I cannot see any reason why, today, that the house I built, that I will leave. So I am in APC for the rest of my life, period.

Q: What happens to your personal relationship with the Waziri?(Atiku)

A: Not only Waziri, every elder in Adamawa State, as far as I am concerned, I regard them as my parents or elders. So, Waziri remains somebody I respect as a father, and the same with any other elder in the state.

Q: According to Kaduna State governor, you support the candidature of Buhari?

A: Yes. I was fortunate enough, very rare opportunity to be the first governor to do that for our president. As far as we, the people of the North-east are concerned, we will remain loyal to our president who is highly committed to the fight against insurgency. We will remain loyal to our president.

Q: Are you saying Atiku is on his own?

A: I have told you, he is more than matured enough. He is an eminent personality, a former vice president and so will be able to decide what he wants to do.

Q: Is there a political implication for your state?

A: Well, APC is strong, we have 25 members in the State Assembly, 23, in fact; 24 now because one of them has moved to the APC. So, 24 out of 25 members in the House of Assembly are APC. The three senators from the state are APC, even the House of Reps, including Adamu Kamale who recently moved to the APC. So we are strong and we will continue to be strong.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • thusspokez

    I have never heard of this man. This is what happens when there are too many leech, i.e., resource-sucking. states with little or no contribution to the national resources.