Senate to reconsider rejected Zamfara REC nominee

Related News

The Senate on Tuesday agreed to revisit the rejection of Ahmad Mahmud, a Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, nominee from Zamfara State.

Mr. Mahmud was rejected after the adoption of recommendation by the Senate committee on INEC on Thursday.

The committee rejected him after a ‘wide consultation,’ its chairman, Suleiman Nafiz, had said.

Raising a point of order on Tuesday, Kabir Marafa, Zamfara-APC, sought the leave of the Senate to revisit the controversial rejection.

Mr. Marafa said a Senator from Zamfara kicked against the appointment on claims that the nominee was not a native of Zamfara.

“The committee’s report suggest otherwise, the committee stated in clear terms that the nominee was born in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara, schooled in Gusau and was one-time Attorney-General of Zamfara State,” he said.

“Mr. president, one wonders what qualifies a Nigerian to be indigene of a state and in view of that I want to take full advantage of Order 53 (6) to seek support of my well respected colleagues to do justice to this matter.”

The lawmakers in a voice vote agreed to revisit the issue in the next legislative day when Mr. Marafa is to present it as a motion.