JUST IN: Protesters block Abuja highway, accuse govt of excessive ceding of land to Army

Related News

Scores of people on Tuesday morning blocked the Zuba-Kaduna highway in Abuja to protest what they said was the excessive granting of land to the Army in the Nigerian capital.

The protesters carried placards and put a halt to movement of traffic on the busy highway.

They said they are original indigenes of Abuja and that their farmlands had been given to the army without adequate compensation.

Details later…

Protesters block Abuja highway, accuse govt of excessive ceding of land to Army (Photo by Aminu Adamu, 11/28/2017) Protesters block Abuja highway, accuse govt of excessive ceding of land to Army (Photo by Aminu Adamu, 11/28/2017) Protesters block Abuja highway, accuse govt of excessive ceding of land to Army (Photo by Aminu Adamu, 11/28/2017)