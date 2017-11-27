JUST IN: Pay workers all salaries owed before Christmas, Buhari tells governors

President Muhammadu Buhari (r) with members of the Nigeria Governors Forum during a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (27/11/17) 06360/27/11/2017/Callistus Ewelike/ICE/NAN
President Muhammadu Buhari (r) with members of the Nigeria Governors Forum during a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (27/11/17)

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged state governors to ensure that they pay all the salaries owed workers before Christmas, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The president gave the charge on Monday when he met with the governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Many states are owing workers several months of salaries and allowances.

Details later…

