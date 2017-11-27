PHOTO NEWS: Atiku, Emir Sanusi, Lamido Adamawa, others launch new radio station

Related News

A former Vice President and Waziri Adamawa joined Governor Umar Bindow, Lamido Adamawa, Emir of Kano, Emir of Gombe, Emir of Shelleng, Emir of Mubi and Speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly, among others, at the commissioning of the Pulaaku Radio State founded by the Lamido in Yola, Adamawa State, at the weekend.

Also on Saturday, the former vice president was conferred with the award of Political Icon of the Year 2017, at the New Telegraph Award, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, at the weekend. He was represented by his son, Aminu Abubakar.

Former Vice President and Waziri Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar and Emir of Kano, Alh. Muhammadu Sanusi II, at the formal commissioning of Pulaaku Radio Station in Yola, Adamawa State, at the weekend. Former Vice President and Waziri Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar and Emir of Gombe, Alh. Abubakar Shehu Abubakar, at the formal commissioning of Pulaaku Radio Station in Yola, Adamawa State, at the weekend. Lamido Adamawa, Dr Barkindo Mustapha; former Vice President and Waziri Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar and Emir of Gombe, Alh. Abubakar Shehu Abubakar, at the formal commissioning of Pulaaku Radio Station in Yola, Adamawa State, at the weekend.

Lamido Adamawa, Dr Barkindo Mustapha; Emir of Kano, Alh. Muhammadu Sanusi II and former Vice President and Waziri Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar, at the formal commissioning of Pulaaku Radio Station in Yola, Adamawa State, at the weekend. L-R Speaker, Adamawa State House of Assembly, Alh. Kabir Mijinyawa; Lamido Adamawa, Dr Barkindo Mustapha and former Vice President and Waziri Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar, at the formal commissioning of Pulaaku Radio Station in Yola, Adamawa State, at the weekend. Former Vice President and Waziri Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar (sitting) while standing from right Emir of Kano, Alh. Muhammadu Sanusi II; Emir of Shelleng, Abdullahi Isa Dasong; Emir of Mubi, Dr Abubakar Isa Ahmadu; Emir of Gombe, Alh. Abubakar Shehu Abubakar (5th right) and Lamido Adamawa and founder of Pulaaku Station, Dr Barkindo Mustapha at the formal commissioning of the station, in Yola, Adamawa State, at the weekend.