TRENDING: Nigerians react to Atiku’s exit from APC

Related News

Nigerians on Twitter are currently reacting to the news of former Vice President Abubakar Atiku’s exit from the All Progressive Congress, APC.

In a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, Mr. Abubakar gave reasons for his action.

He stated that the split of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, into factions served as the major reason for his exit from the then ruling party.

In his defence, he said that his acceptance into the APC was because wanted to help alleviate the sufferings of the people.

“I admit that I and others who accepted the invitation to join the APC were eager to make positive changes for our country that we fell for a mirage. Can you blame us for wanting to put a speedy end to the sufferings of the masses of our people?” he said.

Nigerians have however decided to take to social media to share their diverse sentiments on this.

While some saw this as an inevitable move, other are still quite sceptical.

Read reactions below:

On the same day that @Atiku resigned from the APC, President Buhari sets up a committee to increase the minimum wage. Coincidence or signs that the President is jittery over his impending 2019 defeat and wants to bribe Nigerians with a salary increase? — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) November 24, 2017

I congratulate @Atiku for leaving the APC. It took courage especially as he has wide business investments that are already targets and could be further targeted. I, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, now appeal to Waziri Adamawa, to return to the house he helped build, the PDP. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) November 24, 2017

"I will never contest for Presidency again." – @MBuhari (2011) "I will not leave APC." – @atiku (2014) If you took the former seriously & campaigned/voted for him, you cannot validly condemn the latter for leaving APC — Igala_Alan_Shore (@i_am_Anomeli) November 24, 2017

Atiku Abubakar’s three-year loan deal to APC with an option of permanent transfer has officially come to an end, after PDP activated the buy-back clause in his contract. — Doctor YazzY Olu (@Dr_Yazzy) November 24, 2017

Atiku to PDP, Obanikoro to APC. But your favourite analysts are still swearing by political parties. Abeg, don't let anyone deceive you with 'choose a side' rhetoric in 2019. The only real demarcation is between ordinary Nigerians and the political class. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) November 24, 2017

How can @atiku re-decamp to PDP be a news

Is it not normal for molue to leave Oshodi to Agege and return to Oshodi? — #ChangeHasCome (@ChangeHasComee) November 24, 2017

I dont get this 'Atiku should resign from politics'. Why should he??? We supported an old, incompetent & half-dead Buhari in 2015. Same Buhari will recontest in 2019. But it is Atiku that we want to quit politics. Una no well… — Kingsley (@kingysly_01) November 24, 2017

In everything @atiku wrote in that party resignation letter it's the "God" part that struck me the most.

How these people easily mention God and at the same time rape His people is what intrigues me. And this same God will soon tell him to go back to PDP — SoulJah (@jeffphilips1) November 24, 2017

People who hailed @atiku when he decamped to APC before are saying he decamps too much today. 😊 — Igala_Alan_Shore (@i_am_Anomeli) November 24, 2017

Dear Atiku, despite Baba's warning to u about 2019 via INTELS, u still did your habitual political jorojarajoro. U leave Baba no choice. All flights to Russia from Nigeria in 2018 must be routed thru Alaska on US soil. Politics is the father of geography… — Pius Adesanmi (@pius_adesanmi) November 24, 2017

Now that Atiku has left APC, let Buhari order EFCC to arrest him. Only APC guys are clean and innocent, Atiku is no longer a saint. Going after his companies alone won’t be enough. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) November 24, 2017

Sule Lamido now needs to step up his game. No one knows his views on economics and restructuring.

He'll give Buhari a good fight up North. But down South, Atiku seems to be more popular.

Either way, 2019 politics season has started. Governance is over. Buhari's 1st term is over. — Gege (@nigeriasbest) November 24, 2017

Atiku can be Nigeria's Trump. Not a perfect man but he understands Economics, headhunts brilliant people and can create JOBSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS — Itú Bàbá ìta (@Oddy4real) November 24, 2017

@atiku leaving @APCNigeria to contest on the platform of @OfficialPDPNig is a dead on arrival strategy. @atiku is unstable, lacks discipline and can't be Nigeria president. @Ayourb tell the world. — Nigeria Gatekeeper.. (@SundayOs) November 24, 2017

Atiku should have remained in the PDP and supported GEJ for a Second term. Maybe 2019 woulda been easier for him as PDP would have had the power of incumbency. Loyalty has its benefits — Itú Bàbá ìta (@Oddy4real) November 24, 2017

People are funny. They want Atiku (Who wants to be President) to remain in the APC when it is sure that Buhari will be the APC candidate in 2019. Okay, what should Atiku stay there to do? — Itú Bàbá ìta (@Oddy4real) November 24, 2017

Buhari contested under ANPP in 2003 Buhari contested under CPC in 2011 Buhari contested under APC in 2015 If @atiku is a political prostitute then what is @MBuhari ? — Oluyemi Fasipe 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) November 24, 2017

Both Atiku&Buhari have run for president in 3 different parties. You can't read much into these defections except that parties don't matter — Resistance is Futile (@chrisngwodo) November 24, 2017

Congrats to @atiku for dumping the plague called APC and coming back home to the PDP family. It took courage to take that bold step and I commend him for it. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) November 24, 2017