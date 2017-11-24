TRENDING: Nigerians react to Atiku’s exit from APC

Former Vice President and chieftain of APC, Atiku Abubakar and President-elect, Gen Muhammadu Buhari at an APC Stakeholders' Meeting in Yola, Adamawa State
Former Vice President and chieftain of APC, Atiku Abubakar and President-elect, Gen Muhammadu Buhari at an APC Stakeholders' Meeting in Yola, Adamawa State

Nigerians on Twitter are currently reacting to the news of former Vice President Abubakar Atiku’s exit from the All Progressive Congress, APC.

In a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, Mr. Abubakar gave reasons for his action.

He stated that the split of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, into factions served as the major reason for his exit from the then ruling party.

In his defence, he said that his acceptance into the APC was because wanted to help alleviate the sufferings of the people.

“I admit that I and others who accepted the invitation to join the APC were eager to make positive changes for our country that we fell for a mirage. Can you blame us for wanting to put a speedy end to the sufferings of the masses of our people?” he said.

Nigerians have however decided to take to social media to share their diverse sentiments on this.

While some saw this as an inevitable move, other are still quite sceptical.

Read reactions below:

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.