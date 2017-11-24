Pius Anyim still in EFCC detention despite meeting bail conditions – Lawyer

Related News

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Pius Anyim, is still in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, said on Friday.

Mr. Ozekhome in a statement said media reports that his client has been released by the anti-graft agency is false as EFCC still kept him in detention despite meeting bail conditions.

The former Senate President was brought in by for questioning by EFCC on November 16 for his role in the alleged mismanagement of ecological fund while serving as SGF.

One week after his arrest, there were reports that Mr. Anyim has been released on the condition that he reports to EFCC every two weeks after meeting his bail conditions.

Mr. Ozekhome however faulted the media reports on Friday saying they were pushed out to ‘deceive the world.’

“We are solicitors to Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, former Secretary to the Government of the federation, who was detained by EFCC and has since been kept in its gulag for about nine days,” Mr. Ozekhome said.

“Our attention has been drawn to the carefully planted false and misleading reports published in various online and newsprint media to the effect that Anyim has since Wednesday, 22nd November, 2017, been released by the commission on administrative bail. This is a blunt lie from the pit of hell. Those reports which credit their source on “unnamed sources which EFCC have incessantly used to circulate fake news Thursday and Friday, with the intention to deceive the world and divert its attention from the gross abuse of the fundamental rights of the former SGF who has been kept under inhuman and degrading conditions for this unconstitutionally length period.”

The lawyer urged the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to prevail on EFFC, which is yet to officially speak on the arrest, to effect the release of Mr. Anyim.

“The truth is that Anyim is still being held in EFCC custody till this moment, in spite of fulfilling all administrative bail conditions laid out for him, including deposit of his international passport and being compelled, under duress and undue influence to sign all manners of self-incriminating and property stripping documents against his will.

“In spite of this and the clear provisions of section 35 and 36 of the Nigerian constitution and the Administration of Criminal justice act (ACJA), the EFCC has bluntly refused to release Anyim to go and attend to his very poor health over which he was receiving treatment before he was forcefully taken away from his home. We therefore call upon the Attorney-General of the federation and Minister of justice to prevail on EFCC (and law enforcement agencies), to respect the rule of law and the constitution they have sworn to protect and defend by promptly ordering Anyim’s release, since no charges have been levelled against him and since he has fulfilled all administrative bail conditions.”

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, could not been reached as at press time as calls put through his line went unanswered.