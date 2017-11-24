Court sends wife of ex-PDP chairman’s son to prison for ‘killing’ husband

Related News

A Federal Capital Territory High Court on Friday ordered the remand of the daughter-in-law of a former Peoples Democratic Party chairman, Haliru Bello, for allegedly killing her husband.

The court said Maryam Sanda, who had been in police custody since the deadly stabbing of her husband on Sunday, be transferred to a prison custody.

Bilyaminu Haliru-Bello died shortly after the attack, police said.

Police filed a two-count charge of murder against Mrs. Sanda, making a case for the death penalty.

On Friday, Mrs. Sanda was arraigned before Justice Yusuf Halilu, who refused an oral application for bail by her lawyer, Husseini Musa.

The case was adjourned till December 7 for further hearing.

Mrs. Sanda, the daughter of a former Aso Savings boss, Maimuna Aliyu, had been married to Mr. Haliru-Bello, whose father is also a former minister, two years before the attack.

The charges against her as follows:

“That you Maryam Sanda: female adult of number 4 pakali close wuse 2 Abuja on or about 19/11/2017 at about 03: 50 hours, within the Abuja Judicial Division did commit the offence of culpable homicide: punishable with death. In that you caused the death of one Bilyaminu Bello Haliru: male adult of number 4 Pakali Close wuse Zone 2 Abuja by stabbing him on the chest with a broken bottle, which eventually led to his death: and you did so with the knowledge that your act is likely to course his death, you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 221 of the penal code law.

“That you Maryam Sanda female, adult of number 4 Pakali Close Wuse 2 Abuja, on or about 19/11/2017 at about 03:50 hours, within the Abuja Judicial Division did commit the offence of causing grievous hurt. In that you stabbed one Bilyaminu Bello Haliru, male adult of number 4 pakali close wuse zone 2 Abuja, with a broken bottle on the neck, thereby endangering his life. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 240 and punishable under section 247 of the Penal code law.”