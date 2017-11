Related News

A bomb explosion in a mosque and attack by gunmen in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula has caused the death of at least 85 people, state media reported.

The attackers targeted ‎the filled mosque during the Friday prayers while the Imam was reading the sermon.

Dozens of people were also injured in the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but ISIS is believed to be very active in that part of Egypt.

The Egyptian government has already declared three days of mourning.