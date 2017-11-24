N-Power releases dates for physical verification

Related News

Applicants successfully pre-selected for the 2017 federal government job programme for graduates, N-Power, should start getting ready for their physical verification, the management has said.

According to information released on the official Facebook page of the scheme, the physical screening for pre-selected applicants will hold between December 4 and 14.

After a brief break , N-Power reopened its portal on Monday night to the applicants to start checking their pre-selection status.

The scheme further released a breakdown of how the applicants were pre-selected after unsuccessful applicants demanded an explanation.

The N-Power Volunteer Corps is part of the federal government’s Social Investment Programmes, SIP, under which it plans to hire 300,000 unemployed graduates in 2017.

Meanwhile, applicants who are yet to confirm their status can follow the simple steps below to see if they have been selected for the next stage of the N-Power exercise.

1. Candidates are advised to log on to the N-Power official website @ www.npower.gov.ng

2. Click on “check your pre-selection status”.

3. Type in your name or phone number or email address or BVN in the search box.

4. Your name will pop up if you have been pre-selected.