We believe Boko Haram has been defeated – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed concern over the resurgence of strikes at vulnerable targets by Boko Haram in the North-east.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja described the killings as reprehensible.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress wishes to commiserate with the government and people of Adamawa State over the killing of 50 worshippers in Mubi by a suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber.

“We also condemn the slaying of 30 herders by yet to be identified assailants. These cold-blooded killings are shocking and reprehensible. We demand that the perpetrators be found and brought to book.

“On the killings of worshippers in the mosques, we are worried by this resurgence of strikes the by Boko Haram elements operating from fall back positions.”

Mr. Wabba, while urging security and intelligence officers to do more, said that the NLC appreciated the difficulties associated with policing an area as vast as the North-east.

He also called for the strengthening of security awareness and intelligence gathering among the local populace as well as the de-radicalisation campaign generally by the military personnel.

“We believe the Boko Haram insurgents have been defeated. What we are witnessing may not be another phase of the war hopefully but a desperate attempt by a handful ragtags to create one by striking fear in the hearts of the people,’’ he added.

In a separate statement, the NLC commiserated with the government and people of Anambra over the demise of former Vice President Alex Ekwueme.

Mr. Wabba described the late Mr. Ekwueme as a “Jewel in the Pack”, adding that his death had robbed not just the political class but the Nigerian nation, the wise counsel of “one among a few who have seen it all”.

“Dr Ekwueme was a distinguished architect, intellectual, affable politician, a credible personality and a respected elder statesman rolled into one.

“His death represents a curtain call on (not a final one though) the second Republic politicians, much vilified for their excesses but whom history mercifully redeemed by the more daring excesses of successor rulers or politicians.

“We make bold to say that even when it was a patriotic act to condemn the Second Republic politicians, Ekwueme was a jewel in the pack as he was neither found wanting in government nor by the probe panel set up by the soldiers that overthrew that government.

“Indeed, of him, it was said that he left government poorer than he joined it,” Mr. Wabba said.

He stressed that the least that could be done in Mr. Ekwueme’s memory was to imbibe his “endearing personal qualities”.

(NAN)