Senate rejects Buhari’s REC nominee

The Senate on Thursday rejected the nomination of Ahmad Mahmud as the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Zamfara State.

The Senate however confirmed the nomination of Rufus Akeju and Mahmuda Isah of Lagos and Kebbi states respectively.

These decisions followed a report by the Senate committee on INEC on the screening of the nominees.

The chairman of the committee, Suleiman Nafiz, said the committee’s decision to reject Mr. Mahmud was taken after a wide consultation.

The lawmakers adoptod the committee report and rejected Mr. Mahmud’s nomination.

In a letter dated Monday, February 27, 2017, then Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, had asked the Senate to consider the nomination of 27 RECs for new appointments and re-appointments.